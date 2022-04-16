Suns vs. Pelicans series predictions in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns begin their attempt to get back to the NBA Finals Sunday when they meet the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs. The Suns are heavily favored to win this contest as the West’s top seed, but the Pelicans are playing with confidence after advancing out of the play-in tournament. Here’s how the teams match up.

Suns vs. Pelicans predictions

Odds to win series: Suns -2500, Pelicans +1000

Regular season record: Suns 64-18, Pelicans 36-46

Head-to-head record: Suns 3-1

The Suns have dominated this season, and have dominated the season series against New Orleans as well. With Zion Williamson still sidelined, it’s hard to see the Pelicans putting up much of a fight in this series.

Pick: Suns in 5 games

Taking Phoenix in a sweep is also a strong option but the Pelicans are scrappy enough to snag a home game in this series. Outside of the Suns suffering several injuries, it’s hard to see how New Orleans does more than this in the first round.

