Series props for Suns vs. Pelicans in first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs with one team looking to get back to the Finals while the other hopes to play spoiler with a young, feisty group. Here’s a look at some of the best props for the series, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Pelicans series props

Suns 4-1 Series Correct Score (+160)

A Suns sweep is listed at +200, so there’s not a lot of additional incentive to reduce your margin of error on this bet. The Pelicans are good enough to snag a game at home in this series, so predicting the Suns in five games is likely the safest play to make in the first round.

Suns -2.5 series spread (-200)

It’s hard to see this series going past five games, unless there are some major injury issues for Phoenix. The Suns are too good on both ends of the floor to get beat multiple times by this New Orleans team. Take Phoenix on the series spread.

Suns to win Game 1 and series (-450)

The odds here aren’t great, but everything is awesome in comparison to the overall series odds (Suns -2500, Pelicans +1000). Phoenix is well rested and at home, so pick the Suns to win the opener and eventually take the series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.