Bucks injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for what they’re hoping will be a successful title defense of last year’s NBA Finals. The reigning champs posted a 51-31 record throughout the regular season and as a result, earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference for the postseason. They will begin the first round on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET when hosting the Chicago Bulls.

Let’s take a look at the Bucks’ injury report and how it may impact the series.

Bucks injury report

Milwaukee is healthy heading into the first round and will have most of its key starters/role players on the floor for the series against Chicago. A few guys are dealing with some bumps and bruises, but should be ready to go.

Forward Serge Ibaka was listed as a day-to-day on the latest injury report with a non-COVID related illness while George Hill was also listed as day-to-day with abdominal injury. Guard Grayson Allen missed the last three games of the regular season with a hip injury. All three should be ready to for Sunday.