Bulls injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Chicago Bulls experienced a resurgent year by posting a 46-36 record and as a result, earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The team will have an incredibly tough test right out the gate as they’ll face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in round one of the playoffs. Game 1 of the series will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the Bulls’ injury report and how it may impact the series.

Bulls injury report

Chicago has battled through a handful of injuries to key players throughout the regular season and the most notable absence will be guard Lonzo Ball, who has been out since January with a torn meniscus in his left knee. The team was initially hopeful that he’d be able to return for the postseason but it was revealed last week that Ball will not be suiting up for the playoffs.

Another player to keep an eye out on is guard Alex Caruso, who has been day-to-day with a back injury. He missed the last three games of the regular season but should be ready to go for Game 1. Having Caruso on the floor directly impacts the team’s perimeter defense. Backup Coby White is also listed as day-to-day with a toe injury.

Zach LaVine has battled a knee injury all season. The issue is manageable with days off, which will be in the case in the playoffs. However, this injury has flared up from time to time for LaVine and could cause him to be at less than 100 percent for a game or two.