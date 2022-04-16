76ers injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the 2022 NBA playoffs as the East’s No. 4 seed but do have one of the top tandems in the league with Joel Embiid and James Harden. For now, both are healthy heading into one of the biggest postseasons in franchise history. Here’s how the Sixers injury report looks ahead of what should be a fun series against the Toronto Raptors.

76ers injury report

Georges Niang (knee) day-to-day

Paul Millsap (illness) day-to-day

Matisse Thybulle (vaccine) out for road games this series

Niang’s shooting will be important for the 76ers, who have limited catch-and-shoot options outside of Danny Green. Furkan Korkmaz has been inconsistent in the second half of the season, giving Niang more minutes. The guard is battling a knee issue, although he will likely play in the opener. Millsap missed the finale with an illness, so he’s also likely to be available with some extended rest.

The biggest issue for the 76ers will be Thybulle missing road games. He is Philly’s best defender, especially on the perimeter. The Raptors have plenty of athletic forwards, including Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. Thybulle missing those road games will certainly impact the 76ers defensively and could ultimately be the difference in the series if Toronto can steal a game in Philadelphia.