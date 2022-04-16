Raptors injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Toronto Raptors are back in the postseason for the first time since they lost a tough Game 7 to the Celtics in the Orlando bubble. This team is built out of the remnants of the 2018-19 championship club, led by star forward Pascal Siakam and All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors draw the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, a team they beat recently near the close of the regular season. Here’s Toronto’s injury report ahead of the first round.

Raptors injury report

OG Anunoby (quad) day-to-day

Fred VanVleet (conditioning) probable

The biggest concern is Anunoby, even though he played 25 minutes in the season finale against the Knicks. The forward is averaging 17.1 points per game this year and would provide a much-needed wing scoring option for Toronto. Scottie Barnes has filled in admirably for Anunoby, but the Raptors really need their two-way wing to be at his peak for this series. VanVleet had some conditioning issues to close the year, but likely would’ve suited up for the finale if it would’ve impacted Toronto’s seeding. He should be ready for Game 1.