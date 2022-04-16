 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hawks injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

Here’s a look at which players are dealing with issues for Hawks in the first round.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Play-In Tournament
Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks is helped off the court after he is injured in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliersat Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images

Update: The Hawks received some good news with Collins, as he will attempt to suit up in Game 1 despite his foot and finger issues. With Capela going down, Collins will attempt to give the Hawks some proven production in the frontcourt.

The Atlanta Hawks qualified for the postseason with a thrilling victory over the Cavaliers in the final play-in game in the East. The Hawks are now the No. 8 seed and will take on the top seed Miami Heat in the first round. Here’s a look at Atlanta’s injury report and the implications of these issues.

Hawks injury report

The biggest setback for Atlanta was Clint Capela sustaining a knee sprain in the play-in game Friday. Capela is expected to miss at least a week, which is likely taking him out for at last two or three games in this series. The Hawks are already without John Collins, who is batting a finger and foot issue. Look for Onyeka Okongwu to be Atlanta’s top center, with Gorgui Dieng and Danillo Gallinari filling in as needed. The Hawks are also going to likely be without Lou Williams, although they have enough guards to overcome his absence.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has played through some knee pain, but his status is worth monitoring. The guard plays hard on both ends of the floor and is capable of scoring in bunches. More importantly, he takes a lot of pressure off Trae Young. Bogdanovic is expected to be available, but any absence would thrust Kevin Huerter into a much bigger offensive role.

