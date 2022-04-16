Grizzlies injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies will open up the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday against the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies were one of the best teams in the NBA and finished with the second-best record at 56-26. They dealt with some injuries down the stretch, but should be ready to go for Game 1 at FedExForum.

No. 2 Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies only have Killian Tillie and Tyrell Terry on the official injury report, as star point guard Ja Morant returned from his injury in the second-to-last game of the season. Morant was battling a knee issue, something he’s had multiple times this year.

Outside of these injuries, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane popped up on the team report over the final few games. Jackson Jr. was dealing with thigh problems which did cost him time, while Bane had an ankle ailment which was likely more of a ploy to give him a day off. Expect both guys to be healthy for this series.