Timberwolves injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back in the postseason after a thrilling victory over the Clippers in the first play-in game. The Timberwolves had to claw back from a fourth-quarter deficit in that contest behind the superb play of Anthony Edwards, who is quickly rising to stardom in the league. Here’s how Minnesota’s injury report looks ahead of the team’s first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Timberwolves injury report

The only injury of note is Taurean Prince, who missed the play-in contest with a knee injury. Prince is in the rotation, so look for Jaden McDaniels to get more minutes if the primary backup small forward cannot play. Edwards is still the starter and will feature prominently in the playoffs.

Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell dealt with issues in the final few games of the season. Beverley had an ankle ailment while Russell battled a non-COVID illness. Both players did exceptionally well in the play-in game, so there’s little concern regarding their availability and productivity for this series.