Nuggets injury report for first round of 2022 NBA playoffs

Despite missing two key starters for the duration of the season, the Denver Nuggets still managed to post a 48-34 record during the regular season and claimed the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. That landed them a first-round date with the Golden State Warriors and that series will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the Nuggets’ injury report and how it may impact the series.

Nuggets injury report

As alluded to earlier, Denver has been without two key pieces in guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. all season long and unfortunately, won’t see either of them return in time for the postseason. Murray suffered a torn ACL exactly one year ago this week and has missed the entire 2021-22 season in the process. Porter Jr. saw just nine games of action this season before having back surgery that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

While the rest of their primary contributors are healthy, the Nuggets will be without backup guard Facundo Campazzo for Game 1. Campazzo is serving a one-game suspension for shoving Lakers guard Wayne Ellington last week.