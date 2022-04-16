Full list of odds for Week 1 of the USFL season

The USFL kicks off its season this weekend, giving football-starved fans a new round of spring and summer action to feast on before the NFL gets back in action in the fall.

If you’re old enough, or if you’re a history buff, you may remember the USFL from it’s brief existence in the mid-1980s as sort of an alternative to the NFL. However, while the team names are the same, this version will look slightly different to anyone who’s mostly been on a steady diet of NFL games. There are some different rules that could make wagers on the games a lot more interesting, and harder to predict. For instance, teams can go for one-, two- or three-point attempts after a score, making for a potential nine-point play on a touchdown.

The USFL also features an alternative to onside kicks, giving teams the option to take the ball on fourth-and-12 from the 33-yard line. They can keep the ball if they get a first, but if they come up short the other team gets possession. And if a team’s quarterback gets sacked on one of those plays, their opponent would get the ball at the 10-yard line.

At any rate, it should be a fun weekend of football. All games during the USFL regular season will take place in Birmingham, Alabama.

Here’s our full list of odds heading into Week 1 of the USFL season available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions

Point spread: Stallions -3

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Generals +145, Stallions -165

Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers

Point spread: Panthers -3

Total: 43.5

Moneyline: Gamblers +145, Panthers -165

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers

Point spread: Breakers -2.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Stars +130, Breakers -150

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Point spread: Bandits -4

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bandits -195, Maulers +165

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.