Best value picks for USFL DFS lineups in Week 1

Football is back in action this weekend, as the USFL kicks off its season. There are four games spread across Saturday and Sunday. And if that doesn’t scratch your football itch, you can play DFS for the USFL games.

Let’s discuss some of the best DFS values for Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season.

Bryan Scott, QB, $9,200

The USFL isn’t rife with fringe NFL talent, so you might as well take a chance on a signal caller who has a track record of success in minor league football. Bryan Scott of the Philadelphia Stars is a two-time MVP in The Spring League, where he led the league in passing yards as well as the highest-scoring offense. He’s not going to put up much in the way of rushing numbers, but he’s a solid value at quarterback.

Stevie Scott III, RB, $7,400

A lot of DFS rosters are going to feature Mike Weber and/or BJ Emmons, understandably. However, Scott figures to be the top running back for the Michigan Bandits, a team coached by Jeff Fisher who was known for pounding his running backs into the ground.

Jordan Suell, WR, $7,200

Suell was one of Scott’s go-to receivers during his successful run in The Spring League. Now, they’re together again with the Stars, who should figure to build off that connection. Coached by Bart Andrus, who also knows these guys from The Spring League, expect the Stars to run a spread offense with tons of passing.