Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

There will be a huge boxing PPV at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16th. The 11-bout card will get started at 9 p.m. ET and the PPV will air on Showtime in the U.S. and TBC in the UK. The main event of the evening is a title unification fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugás that will unite three of the four recognized welterweight titles. Spence will be putting up his WBC and IBF welterweight titles while Ugás will have the WBA super welterweight title on the line. Ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place just after midnight, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts before it.

Spence has developed into one of the best boxers on the planet. He has an undefeated 27-0 record with an astonishing 21 victories by knockout. In October 2019, Spence was in a terrible car accident putting into question whether he would ever return to the ring. He was able to return to boxing in December of 2020 when he took on Danny Garcia. Spence got the unanimous decision victory which was his third decision victory in a row. He had a match scheduled with Manny Pacquiao for August of 2021, but it was canceled after Spence suffered a fractured orbital bone.

Ugás has a 27-4 record with 12 victories by knockout. His most recent loss came against Shawn Porter in March of 2019. Since then, Ugás has won four fights in a row. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Pacquiao in August of 2021. Ugás has had decision victories in three of his last four bouts. The outlier was his match in February of 2020 against Mike Dallas Jr. which ended when his opponent retired after the seventh round. This will be the biggest fight of Ugás’ career up to this point.

To watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás, you’ll need to purchase the Showtime PPV event for $74.99. Once you purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to live stream the action on the SHOWTIME website or app. If you’re looking for a simpler option, some TV providers like DirecTV and Xfinity allow you to purchase fight along with your existing service.

Full Card for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás