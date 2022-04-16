Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden live stream: How to watch Saturday’s welterweight bout via live stream

Matchroom Boxing will hold its latest PPV on Saturday, April 16th. The 10-bout card will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The action gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET and will stream on DAZN. The main event of the evening will pit Conor Benn against Chris van Heerden. The ringwalks for the main event should get going at 5:00 p.m. ET but are subject to change based on the lengths of the matches preceding it.
Benn enters with an undefeated 20-0 record with 13 knockouts. Most recently, he took on Chris Algieri in December of 2021. Benn came away with the knockout from a jab and straight right in the fourth round. He has the nickname “The Destroyer” and so far in his boxing career, has certainly earned it.
van Heerden has a 28-2-1 professional record with 12 knockouts to his credit. In September of 2015, he lost to Errol Spence Jr. by an eighth-round knockout and was away from boxing for three and a half years. When he returned in 2019, van Heerden picked up two wins against Mahonri Montes and Aslanbek Kozaev. His latest fight in 2020 was ruled a no-contest from a severe cut from an accidental headbutt against Jaron Ennis and he hasn’t boxed since.
In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.
Full Card for Benn vs. van Heerden
- Main event: Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, 12 rounds, WBA Continental welterweight title
- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy, 12 rounds, EBU European Cruiserweight title
- Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse, 10 rounds, WBC and IBO super featherweight titles
- Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Cyrus Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
- Campbell Hatton vs. Ezequiel Gregores, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, super welterweight