Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden live stream: How to watch Saturday’s welterweight bout via live stream

Matchroom Boxing will hold its latest PPV on Saturday, April 16th. The 10-bout card will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The action gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET and will stream on DAZN. The main event of the evening will pit Conor Benn against Chris van Heerden. The ringwalks for the main event should get going at 5:00 p.m. ET but are subject to change based on the lengths of the matches preceding it.

Benn enters with an undefeated 20-0 record with 13 knockouts. Most recently, he took on Chris Algieri in December of 2021. Benn came away with the knockout from a jab and straight right in the fourth round. He has the nickname “The Destroyer” and so far in his boxing career, has certainly earned it.

van Heerden has a 28-2-1 professional record with 12 knockouts to his credit. In September of 2015, he lost to Errol Spence Jr. by an eighth-round knockout and was away from boxing for three and a half years. When he returned in 2019, van Heerden picked up two wins against Mahonri Montes and Aslanbek Kozaev. His latest fight in 2020 was ruled a no-contest from a severe cut from an accidental headbutt against Jaron Ennis and he hasn’t boxed since.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Benn vs. van Heerden