Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden live stream: How to watch Saturday’s welterweight bout via live stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, April 16 as Conor Benn battles Chris van Heerden. Here are all the live stream details you need.

By DKNation Staff
Chris Van Heerden (white shorts) and Aslanbek Kozaev (black shorts) exchange punches during their welterweight fight at Banc of California Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Van Heerden won by unanimous decision. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Matchroom Boxing will hold its latest PPV on Saturday, April 16th. The 10-bout card will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The action gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET and will stream on DAZN. The main event of the evening will pit Conor Benn against Chris van Heerden. The ringwalks for the main event should get going at 5:00 p.m. ET but are subject to change based on the lengths of the matches preceding it.

Benn enters with an undefeated 20-0 record with 13 knockouts. Most recently, he took on Chris Algieri in December of 2021. Benn came away with the knockout from a jab and straight right in the fourth round. He has the nickname “The Destroyer” and so far in his boxing career, has certainly earned it.

van Heerden has a 28-2-1 professional record with 12 knockouts to his credit. In September of 2015, he lost to Errol Spence Jr. by an eighth-round knockout and was away from boxing for three and a half years. When he returned in 2019, van Heerden picked up two wins against Mahonri Montes and Aslanbek Kozaev. His latest fight in 2020 was ruled a no-contest from a severe cut from an accidental headbutt against Jaron Ennis and he hasn’t boxed since.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Benn vs. van Heerden

  • Main event: Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, 12 rounds, WBA Continental welterweight title
  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy, 12 rounds, EBU European Cruiserweight title
  • Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse, 10 rounds, WBC and IBO super featherweight titles
  • Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Cyrus Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Ezequiel Gregores, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, super welterweight

