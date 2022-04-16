Full undercard for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás welterweight title fight

TGB promotions bring a huge boxing PPV to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16th. The main event of the evening is a title unification fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugás.

The winner will hold three of the welterweight titles and potentially set up a full unification bout with Terence Crawford. However, the undercard could feature a spoiler. Eimantas Stanionis stepped aside so Ugás could face Spence in this bout. Stanionis is challenging Radzhab Butaev for the regular version of the WBA welterweight title. The winner would be a potential option against the winner of the main event.

The 11-bout card will get started at 9 p.m. ET and the PPV will air on Showtime in the U.S. and TBC in the UK. Spence will be putting up his WBC and IBF welterweight titles while Ugás will have the WBA (super) welterweight title on the line. Ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place just after midnight, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts before it.

Full Card for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás