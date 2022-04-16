What time will Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás fight start on April 16th

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás gets underway Saturday, April 16th at 9:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 11-bout card will get started at 9 p.m. ET and the PPV will air on Showtime in the U.S. and TBC in the UK. The main event will unite three of the four recognized welterweight titles. Spence will be putting up his WBC and IBF welterweight titles while Ugás will have the WBA super welterweight title on the line. Ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place just after midnight, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts before it.

Spence is nicknamed “The Truth” and what’s true is that he is one of the best boxers on the planet. He has an undefeated 27-0 record with an astonishing 21 victories by knockout. In October 2019, Spence was in a terrible car accident putting into question whether he would ever return to the ring. He was able to return to boxing in December of 2020 when he took on Danny Garcia. Spence got the unanimous decision victory which was his third decision victory in a row. He had a bout scheduled with Manny Pacquiao for August of 2021, but it was canceled after Spence suffered a fractured orbital bone.

Ugás has a 27-4 record with 12 victories by knockout. His most recent loss came against Shawn Porter in March of 2019. Since then, Ugás has won four fights in a row. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Pacquiao in August of 2021. Ugás has had decision victories in three of his last four bouts. The outlier was his match in February of 2020 against Mike Dallas Jr. which ended when his opponent retired after the seventh round.

