What time will Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden fight start on April 16th

Matchroom Boxing will hold its latest PPV on Saturday, April 16th. The 10-bout card will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester, England and will feature three title fights. The action gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET and will stream on DAZN. The main event of the evening will pit Conor Benn against Chris van Heerden for the WBA Continental Welterweight Title. The ringwalks for the main event should get going at 5:00 p.m. ET but are subject to change based on the lengths of the matches preceding it.

Benn enters with an undefeated 20-0 record with 13 victories by knockout. He took on Chris Algieri in December of 2021 in his last fight. Benn came away with the knockout from a jab and straight right in the fourth round. He has the nickname “The Destroyer” and so far in his boxing career, has certainly earned it. Benn is the heavy favorite with -1600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

van Heerden has a 28-2-1 professional record with 12 knockouts to his credit. In September of 2015, he lost to Errol Spence Jr. by an eighth-round knockout and was away from boxing for three and a half years. When he returned in 2019, van Heerden picked up two wins against Mahonri Montes and Aslanbek Kozaev. His latest fight in 2020 was ruled a no-contest from a severe cut from an accidental headbutt against Jaron Ennis and he hasn’t boxed since. van Heerden enters as a big underdog with +850 odds to win.

Full Card