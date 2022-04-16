Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 16

The first day of the NBA Playoffs Round 1 will feature four games from early afternoon till night with plenty of betting opportunities available on Saturday, April 16th. Now that we finally reached the postseason, there is no such things as team taking a game to rest their stars, and the player props should be a popular item to bet on.

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant U1.5 3-pointers (+105)

The Memphis Grizzlies young point guard Ja Morant is a developing star, but he does not quite have the three-point game down yet, and he will fail to reach two made 3-pointers on Saturday. He returned to the lineup for the second-to-last game of the regular season and played just 27 minutes in his only game since March 18th. He is going up a Minnesota Timberwolves defense that allows lots of three-point attempts per game, but this is still solid value with plus odds as Morant works his way back into the lineup.

Anthony Edwards O22.5 points (-120)

Sticking in that same game, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is in a solid position to score more than his points per game average against Memphis. Both teams are inside the top five in pace, so there will be more possessions than normal in this contest, giving Edwards more opportunities to shine. Without counting the regular season finale in which he only played 18 minutes, Edwards scored at least 24 points in four of the previous six games including 49 in a win over the San Antonio Spurs in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Will Barton O2.5 3-pointers (+110)

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton is only averaging 2.2 3-pointers made this season, but the value here is too good to pass up as we get plus odds on a 3-pointer prop once again. The Golden State Warriors allow the second most three-point attempts of all the teams playing on Saturday, and Barton puts up more threes per game than anybody on the Denver roster. This is not the safest option with the odds against us, but it could be worth the risk because he Barton can get hot from deep as we saw a few games ago when he went 6-for-8 from beyond the arc in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

