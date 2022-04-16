NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, April 16

The first round of the NBA Playoffs is here with four games on the slate for Saturday, April 16th as the first round gets going. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets, $4,900

The Denver point guard is the most expensive player under $5K, and he provides excellent value against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Morris did not pile up the points in the final few games of the regular season, though he put up 23 and shot 4-for-5 from the floor in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this month. His value comes through assists, and he should have plenty of opportunities on Saturday night.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $4,800

The Mavericks will be without their star Luka Doncic in Game 1 of their series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon, and you could find value with Bullock if you are looking for a cheaper option. His scoring will generally come down to whether he can get hot from the three-point line, which we have seen him do quite a bit this season. This includes a 7-for-11 performance from deep against Utah in late March.

Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,400

Everybody’s offensive numbers should go up a tick during Minnesota’s series with the Memphis Grizzlies with the two best offenses in the NBA that love to push the pace and maximize the total number of possessions. Beasley is a solid play in this spot given his price, and three-point shooting is his game as he puts up an average of 8.1 per contest, making him worth a spot in your lineup.