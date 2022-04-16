Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Mavericks on Saturday

The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is here. In the first game of the Saturday, April 16th slate, the Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the first game of their best-of-seven series. Utah is the five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 209.5. This game will tip at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Jazz vs. Mavericks, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Utah -5

These teams met four times in the regular season. The Jazz won the first game 120-116 and the second 114-109. The Mavericks took the third game 111-103 and the fourth 114-100. Dallas guard Luka Doncic will miss Game 1 with a calf strain which swings this one in favor of Utah. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is day-to-day as of April 10th but is expected to play in this game. Doncic is going to be a huge miss for the Mavs as he leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game. Take the Jazz to win and cover in this game.

Over/Under: Under 209.5

The point total in each of these teams’ four matchups exceeded 210. The loss of Doncic will help keep this one lower scoring. If Mitchell is banged up for Utah, don’t be shocked if the Jazz take the opportunity to manage his minutes to get him some extra rest. Expect the Jazz to go up early and then try rotating in backups to get their starters rest ahead of what could be a long series. The under is the move here.

