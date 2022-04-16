Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

The second game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs first round will feature the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies hosting the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, which got to this point by knockin off the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament earlier this week.

Memphis is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 236.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +6.5

Who’s ready for a classic rest vs. rust debate? Minnesota was already in playoff mode on Tuesday night when they took down the Clippers 109-104, while the Grizzlies have not taken the floor since Sunday. Memphis has been cautious with their star Ja Morant, who returned for their second-to-last game of the regular season and played just 27 minutes. How effective will he be playing in part of just one game since March 18th? Let’s take the Timberwolves with the points.

Over/Under: Over 236

This will be the largest point total of the NBA’s Game 1 matchups in the first round, and it is still not high enough. These are the league’s top two teams when it comes to points per game, and both rank inside the top five in possessions per game. When you combine those two factors, there will be a ton of points scored on Saturday, so let’s take the over and root for points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.