Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors square off in the 4-5 matchup for the Eastern conference, with both teams looking to make big statements in this series. The odds back the 76ers but the Raptors did win the season series and will carry that confidence into this first game.

The 76ers are 4.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 216.

Raptors vs. 76ers, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +4.5

All four of the team’s regular season matchups were close. Three games were decided by five points and one was decided by six. The Raptors have a recent edge of the 76ers, and Philly’s early playoff performances tend to be shaky. The 76ers could still pull off a win in Game 1 but expect Toronto to keep things tight throughout the contest.

Over/Under: Over 216

Three of the four regular season meetings went over this total, and there are no injuries for either side which would severely impact this line. Look for there to be enough offense in a close game to push this total over.

