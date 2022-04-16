Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets enter the first round with two different styles of play but the same overall goal. Golden State relies on perimeter scoring while the Nuggets back MVP center Nikola Jokic to carry the team. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is officially listed as probable for this contest, and seems set to make his return from a toe injury.

The Warriors are 6.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6.5

The Nuggets actually won three of the four regular season games but Draymond Green didn’t play in any of those matchups and Klay Thompson only played in one. Both stars should be good for Saturday’s game, which will swing the balance of power towards Golden State. Jokic is a beast but the Nuggets don’t have enough juice around him to keep pace with this team on both ends of the floor.

Over/Under: Under 223

Two of the four games in the regular season went under this line. The Warriors have gone under in five of their last seven games, while the Nuggets are 4-4 in the last eight when it comes to the under. Given the recent trends, the under seems to be the safer play despite both teams having potent offenses.

