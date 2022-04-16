Lexington Stakes 2022: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for Saturday’s race at Keeneland

The 2022 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes will be run from Keeneland Park in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, the final points race in The Road to the Kentucky Derby. The 1 1/16 mile race will post at 5:16 p.m. ET

Saturday’s race represents the last chance for one of the hopeful 3-year-olds to pick up enough points to get in the field for the Run for the Roses. There are only 34 points available in this race, but that could be enough for a couple of entered horses.

There are a few interesting storylines in this race. The morning line favorite Tawny Port (5-2) hasn’t made much of a dent on a dirt track and another one of the betting favorites the Todd Pletcher-trained Major General (4-1) was a flop a month ago in the Tampa Bay Derby.

And there’s always the story of 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas trying to get a Derby entrant for the first time in four years. Ethereal Road (10-1) struggled at Keeneland last weekend in the Blue Grass Stakes, so why not run him again a week later...on the same track no less?

2022 Lexington Stakes post positions with morning line

1: Midnight Chrome, 20-1

2: In Due Time, 3-1

3: We All See It, 15-1

4: Ethereal Road, 10-1

5: Howling Time, 15-1

6: Skate to Heaven, 30-1

7: Major General, 4-1

8: Strava, 20-1

9: Tawny Port, 5-2

10: Dash Attack, 10-1

11: Call Me Midnight, 6-1