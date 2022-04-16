Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The welterweight division is on display Saturday evening in Texas at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. Errol Spencer, Jr. puts his IBF and WBC titles on the line against WBA Super champ Yordenis Ugás. The winner will be in a position to potentially fight WBO champ Terence Crawford for complete unification of the division.

Spence is a sizable favorite with -600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and total rounds is set at 10.5 with the over priced at -310 and under priced at +245. Spence winning by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -155, followed by Spence via KO, TKO, or DQ at +225. A decision or technical decision for Ugás is installed at +600 and a KO, TKO, or DQ by the underdog sits at +1200. A draw is +1800.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the bout, with round-by-round scoring. The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV and main event ring walks are expected in the middle of the 11 p.m. hour. The fight time will depend in part on the length of the undercard.

Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD