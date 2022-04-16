How much are Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas getting paid for Saturday’s welterweight unification bout

IBF and WBC champ Errol Spence, Jr. faces off against WBA champ Yordenis Ugás on Saturday evening in a bid to unify three of the four major welterweight titles. Terence Crawford holds the WBO title and could face the winner of this bout to crown the first-ever undisputed welterweight champ in the four-belt era.

Spence and Ugás are both expected to earn a guaranteed seven-figure pay day in this title bout. It takes time for official purse info to drop, but we have some estimations from Total Sportal. They are reporting Spence is getting a $1.5 million guarantee and Ugás is getting a $1 million guarantee. TS is reporting there will be a 50/50 split of PPV money. Spence is the more prominent of the two fighters, but he’s missed time due to an eye injury, which might be what results in an even split even though he holds two belts to Ugás’ one belt.

If this is accurate, it is a decrease for Spence from his recent fights. In 2019, he earned a $2 million guaranteed plus PPV money for his title unification bout with Shawn Porter, per Kevin Iole. Meanwhile, Ugás earned a $500,000 purse for his 2020 split decision win over Abel Ramos to claim his WBA title, per Dan Rafael. It’s unclear what he earned in August 2021 when he replaced an injured Spence against Manny Pacquiao.