Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, April 16

A full slate of MLB games is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 16 with all 30 teams ready to take the field looking to make you some money in your DFS lineups today.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, April 16.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 1:10 p.m. ET

Starling Marte, $5,500

Francisco Lindor, $5,200

Pete Alonso, $4,500

The New York Mets are swinging the bats well early on this season, and look for that to continue on Saturday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mets exploded for 10 runs in their home opener last night behind big-time performances from Lindor and Marte. They will get a matchup with pitcher Zac Gallen, who is set to make his season debut.

Brewers vs. Cardinals, 7:10 p.m. ET

Hunter Renfroe ($4,700)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,500)

Christian Yelich ($4,500)

The Milwaukee Brewers lineup could be a solid buy-low candidate to stack on Saturday night. The Brewers were blown out by the St. Louis Cardinals early in a Friday night defeat with their lineup held in check. Now, they will get a shot against Steven Matz, who went just 3 innings and allowed 9 hits and 7 earned runs in his first start of the 2022 season.

Rockies vs. Cubs, 7:10 p.m. ET

Kris Bryant ($4,000)

CJ Cron ($4,000)

Ryan McMahon (3,800)

The Colorado Rockies top hitters in their lineup are extremely affordable heading into Saturday night’s matchup with the Chicago Cubs. Kris Bryant is off to a hot start with his new team, and he had multi-hit games against his former team the last two nights. They will go up against righty Mark Leiter Jr., who is making his Cubs debut and hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2018.