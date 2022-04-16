MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, April 16

We’ve reached the second Saturday slate in the MLB and all 30 teams will be in action. That means there’s plenty of options at your disposal to form the perfect lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy today.

Here’s some of the players that we think you should consider for today’s schedule:

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, Astros vs. Mariners ($9,700) — You can never go wrong with the two-time Cy Young winner as the cornerstone of your lineup and he’ll have a chance to put up a strong outing at Seattle tonight. Verlander took the loss in his season debut against the Angels last Sunday but still held up his end of the stick, striking out seven batters through five innings and yielding just one earned run. Expect a similar showing tonight.

Nick Martinez, Padres vs. Braves ($6,700) — Martinez is making his second start of the season after a good showing against the Giants on Monday. He earned DFS users 17.1 fantasy points in the NL West showdown, striking out six batters in five innings and yielding just one earned run. He did give up five hits and will need to clean that up but that can be offset as long as he continues to set batters down on strikes.

Top Hitters

Rafael Devers, Red Sox vs. Twins ($5.600) — Devers has been a top DFS add so far this season, averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game. He blasted a two-run bomb in Boston’s home opener against Minnesota yesterday and there’s a good chance he could do even more damage this afternoon.

Jose Abreu, White Sox vs. Rays ($5,500) — Abreu has been slow coming out of the gate for the White Sox this season but as a favorable matchup at the plate against the Rays this afternoon. He’ll be facing Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber, whom he owns a career batting average of .340 against with 18 hits. Abreu is a good candidate to get things going this afternoon.

Value Pitcher

Matt Manning, Tigers vs. Royals ($5,900) — Manning held his own in his season debut against the Red Sox on Monday. He went six full innings and his lone slip up was a J.D. Martinez solo blast in the fifth inning. If he can just add a few more punchouts to his ledger, he’ll be a solid DFS value pickup moving forward.

Value Hitter

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs vs. Rockies ($4,800) — This will most likely be one of the last times you’ll be able to get in on Suzuki as a value option for your fantasy lineup. The rookie sensation on the North Side has netted DFS users an average of 12 fantasy points per game, posting a .368 batting average with 10 RBI so far. Even when not starting in last night’s game against the Rockies, he managed to make an impact by drawing a walk as a pinch hitter. Lock him into your lineups today.