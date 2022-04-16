Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 16

The MLB prop betting market is filled with money-making opportunities especially when Saturday features a full slate of games with every team scheduled to take the field. Here is a look at three of the top MLB player props to take a look at throughout the day.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 16

Zac Gallen, Under 3.5 strikeouts (+135)

You will get quite the return on your investment if Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen fails to reach 4 strikeouts against the New York Mets on Saturday afternoon. He suffered a classic baseball injury, cutting his thumb trying to fix his sprinkler system, which is why Gallen will make his season debut in the eighth game of 2022. He said he could have made his start, but the fact the Diamondbacks are being cautious with him makes me think he may not be in for a long start especially early in the season against a lineup that is playing well.

Kris Bryant, Over 0.5 RBIs (-105)

Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant is off to a strong start with his new team with a .379 batting average through the first seven games, and at some point the RBIs have to start coming. Bryant is seeing the ball well and had two hits in the last two games against his former team Chicago Cubs, but he has just two RBIs this season. With a hit in every game he played with the Rockies, he will start to get more luck and drive in some runs, and that will happen today.

Paul Goldschmidt, Under 0.5 hits (+170)

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman is off to a slow start at the plate this season, and it would not be a shock to see him go hitless on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers despite what the oddsmakers say. He is hitting just .190 through his first six games with a pair of hitless performances. You are getting great odds with this prop, so take advantage of it.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.