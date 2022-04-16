Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, April 16

With 15 games set to take place from early afternoon till the late hours of the night, there is a ton of MLB games to wager on and make some extra cash. I went through and narrowed down the best four betting picks to consider for the day’s matchups.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, April 16

Tigers/Royals O8 (-105)

With the pitching matchup in today’s Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers game, it seems like there is a ton of value for this run total to get to 9 runs. The Tigers will start Matt Manning, who threw the ball well in his season debut, but he’s coming off a season in which he finished with a 5.80 ERA. Meanwhile, Kansas City will start Kris Bubic, who failed to get out of the first inning in start No. 1 in 2022 and allowed 5 earned runs. The bats should be busy on Saturday afternoon, so take the over.

There will not be a ton of scoring in the final game of the busy MLB schedule when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds. Los Angeles will start Julio Urias, who got roughed up in his first start of 2022 but finished last season with a 2.96 ERA through 32 starts. This does not feel like a spot where the Dodgers offense explodes going up against Hunter Greene, who was one of the top prospects in baseball.

Brewers ML (-120)

The Milwaukee Brewers went down 6-0 within the first 1.5 innings in a 10-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. They were never in it, but they should get things right on Saturday, and oddsmakers agree with me. St. Louis will start Seven Matz, who made it through just 3 innings and allowed 7 earned runs in his Cardinals debut, and there could be pressure on him early on after signing a long-term deal in the offseason. With one of the best back ends of the bullpens in baseball, Milwaukee should be safe if they can get through the middle innings with a lead.

Rockies -1.5 (+130)

The Colorado Rockies are off to a strong start this season, and there’s a good chance they can take a 2-1 series lead against the Chicago Cubs with a victory on Saturday night. The Rockies bats should be ready to go in a matchup with pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., who is making his Cubs debut and will play his first MLB game since 2018.

