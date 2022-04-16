Moneyline pick, best player prop for Yankees vs. Orioles on Saturday

The New York Yankees (4-4) and Baltimore Orioles (2-5) will continue their three-game weekend series tonight with a showdown set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Jameson Taillon will get the nod on the mound for the Bronx Bombers while Tyler Wells will start for the O’s.

Baltimore prevailed 2-1 in last night’s series opener, literally walking it off in extra innings. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th, Ramon Urias drew a full-count walk off Aroldis Chapman and that brought home Austin Hays for the winning run.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Point spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Orioles +150

ML pick: Yankees -170

This seems like a perfect opportunity for a bounce back game for the visitors, especially after how last night turned out. The Yankees managed to get seven base hits in the contest but was only to push across one run. They should have a bit more luck this evening.

Jameson Taillon, Over 4.5 strikeouts (-140)

Taillon fanned six Blue Jays batters in his season debut on Monday, and him getting at least five seems like easy money here. As long as he stays in the game for at least five innings, he should top this with ease.

