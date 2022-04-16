Moneyline pick, best player prop for Braves vs. Padres on Saturday

The Atlanta Braves (4-5) and the San Diego Padres (5-4) will continue their four-game weekend series today with a showdown set for 4:05 p.m. ET at Petco Park. Ian Anderson will get the start for the reigning World Series champions on the road and will go head-to-head with Padres starter Nick Martinez.

San Diego opened the series by clobbering Atlanta with a 12-1 victory on Thursday before the visitors struck back with a 5-2 win last night. The Braves broke a 2-2 tie by plating three runs in the top of the eighth inning.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Padres, 4:05 p.m. ET

Point spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.5 runs

Moneyline odds: Braves -105, Padres -115

ML pick: Padres -115

We’ll go with San Diego picking up another victory this afternoon. Nick Martinez is on the bump and he had a good outing for the Padres in his season debut on Monday, striking out six batters and yielding just one earned run in five innings. He should keep the Braves’ bats at bay and provide enough cushion early on for San Diego to prevail at home here.

Austin Riley, Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

The Braves third baseman is batting .303 for the season and already has 19 total bases for the season. Expect for his bat to get active as he picks up a few more this afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.