Pick on the Moneyline for Cardinals-Brewers on Saturday

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to bounce back from Friday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday with young starter Adrian Houser getting the start on Saturday.

In Houser’s final 13 appearances of the 2021 season, opponents hit .192 off of him with just one home run in 66.2 innings and the Brewers went 10-3 in those games.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers (-110, 8.5)

The Cardinals counter with Steven Matz, who surrendered seven runs in three innings in his debut with St. Louis against the Pittsburgh Pirates and since the start of the 2020 season has been with three different teams, posting a 5.08 ERA with 1.6 hone runs per nine innings.

Prior to Friday’s victory, the Cardinals had allowed at least five runs in three straight games despite allowing just one home run this season.

The Brewers bullpen has both Devin Williams and Josh Hader rested and ready to go with the offense entering having scored at least four runs in three of their last four games.

The Play: Brewers -110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.