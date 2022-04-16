Horses invited to compete in the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Following today’s running of the 2022 Lexington Stakes, the Road to the Kentucky Derby is now complete, and we know which horses will be invited to participate in the Run for the Roses on May 7th at Churchill Downs for the fastest two minutes in sports.
The Top 18 horses below are guaranteed an entry into the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but due to injury or eligible horses in the European Road and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby choosing not to participate, as many as 20 horses on this list will be given a chance to compete.
Here is the complete list of horses available for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.
- Epicenter: 164 points, $1,010,639
- Zandon: 114 points, $663,500
- White Abarrio: 112 points, $769,650
- Mo Donegal: 112 points, $561,500
- Tiz the Bomb: 110 points, $1,012,610
- Cyberknife: 100 points, $752,000
- Crown Pride: 100 points, $580,000
- Taiba: 100 points, $450,000
- Simplification: 74 points, $482,150
- Smile Happy: 70 points, $499,410
- Classic Causeway: 66 points, $466,100
- Slow Down Andy: 60 points, $475,000
- Tawny Port: 60 points, $362,000
- Barber Road: 58 points, $589,700
- Un Ojo: 54 points, $661,250
- Early Voting: 50 points, $277,500
- Morello: 50 points, $242,500
- Messier: 40 points, $390,000
- Zozos: 40 points, $200,000
- Summer Is Tomorrow: 40 points, $200,000
One horse each will also be made eligible from the European Road to the Kentucky Derby, and one from Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby. The top point-earning three-year-old horse that accepts an invitation will also be given an entry from each foreign competition, but that horse must not finish outside the top four of the final points standings.
European Road to the Kentucky Derby
Dark Moon Rising: 30 points
Blue Trail: 23 points
Luxembourg: 20 points
Harrow: 20 points
Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby
Delicada: 40 points
Combustion: 38 points
Dry Stout: 20 points
Notturno: 16 points