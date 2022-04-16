Horses invited to compete in the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Following today’s running of the 2022 Lexington Stakes, the Road to the Kentucky Derby is now complete, and we know which horses will be invited to participate in the Run for the Roses on May 7th at Churchill Downs for the fastest two minutes in sports.

The Top 18 horses below are guaranteed an entry into the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but due to injury or eligible horses in the European Road and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby choosing not to participate, as many as 20 horses on this list will be given a chance to compete.

Here is the complete list of horses available for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Epicenter: 164 points, $1,010,639 Zandon: 114 points, $663,500 White Abarrio: 112 points, $769,650 Mo Donegal: 112 points, $561,500 Tiz the Bomb: 110 points, $1,012,610 Cyberknife: 100 points, $752,000 Crown Pride: 100 points, $580,000 Taiba: 100 points, $450,000 Simplification: 74 points, $482,150 Smile Happy: 70 points, $499,410 Classic Causeway: 66 points, $466,100 Slow Down Andy: 60 points, $475,000 Tawny Port: 60 points, $362,000 Barber Road: 58 points, $589,700 Un Ojo: 54 points, $661,250 Early Voting: 50 points, $277,500 Morello: 50 points, $242,500 Messier: 40 points, $390,000 Zozos: 40 points, $200,000 Summer Is Tomorrow: 40 points, $200,000

One horse each will also be made eligible from the European Road to the Kentucky Derby, and one from Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby. The top point-earning three-year-old horse that accepts an invitation will also be given an entry from each foreign competition, but that horse must not finish outside the top four of the final points standings.

European Road to the Kentucky Derby

Dark Moon Rising: 30 points

Blue Trail: 23 points

Luxembourg: 20 points

Harrow: 20 points

Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby

Delicada: 40 points

Combustion: 38 points

Dry Stout: 20 points

Notturno: 16 points