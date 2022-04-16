ESPN’s audio glitches out during Game 1 of Wolves-Grizzlies [Video]

It’s the first day of the NBA playoffs and ESPN has the pleasure of broadcasting Game 1 of the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. This is one of the more anticipated matchups as Anthony Edwards goes head-to-head with Ja Morant in a battle of two exciting, young teams. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, I guess robots hacking into the audio feed is something that could wrong.

Yes, you literally heard that correctly. The audio feed went kaput midway through the first quarter, giving us what sounded like an overzealous jackhammer making its first attempt at doing NBA commentary.

This was one of those sensations where everyone on Twitter thought it was just their individual feeds spazzing out before realizing it was everyone nationwide experiencing the technical difficulties. As the guys in the production truck worked on fixing the issue, Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, and Jalen Rose carried the rest of the quarter from the studio.

The audio came back as the second quarter got underway. We’ll see if our new robot overlords decides to grace us with their presence again.