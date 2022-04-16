Why is Mookie Betts not in Dodgers lineup Saturday vs. the Reds?

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds in the third game of their four-game series on Saturday, April 16th. The Dodgers will be taking the field with Mookie Betts getting the day off. This will be the first rest day for Betts and teammate Will Smith also will sit for this game.

Betts is 7-31 to start the season with two doubles and three RBIs. The right fielder usually can be found batting in the top two spots of the Los Angeles lineup so it will have a new look on Saturday. Trea Turner will be leading off followed by Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner for the first three spots in the order.

First pitch in this game is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers have won four games in a row, including a two-game series sweep against the Minnesota Twins and they took the first two games against the Reds. Los Angeles has outscored their opponents 26-6 in the win streak.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -210 moneyline favorites with the Reds having +175 moneyline odds. The run line is -1.5 for Los Angeles and the total is set to 8.5.