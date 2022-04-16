Memphis guard Emoni Bates enters transfer portal

Memphis Tigers guard Emoni Bates, who was in consideration to be one of the top 2022 NBA draft picks when he originally committed, has entered the transfer portal according to multiple media reports. Bates had a rocky season with the Tigers due to various injuries and off-court issues. He’ll look to play elsewhere in 2022-23.

Bates appeared in the first 16 games of the regular season before going down, last appearing in the team’s victory over East Carolina on January 27. He would miss the rest of the regular season and conference tournament with an apparent back injury, totaling 12 games. He would make his return during the first round of the NCAA Tournament, scoring three points in three minutes in the win over Boise State. He’d log five points in 12 minutes during their second-round loss to Gonzaga, playing his final minutes with the Tiger program.

As of now, it’s unclear where the former five-star prospect will land. Foregoing college for the NBA Draft would also be an option for Bates and he’d have until next Sunday’s deadline to declare.