Scottie Barnes exits Game 1 Saturday vs. 76ers with ankle sprain

The Toronto Raptors saw rookie Scottie Barnes suffer an ankle sprain in Game 1 Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes is an impactful two-way player for the Raptors and if he misses extended time, it’ll be a tough blow for the team who likely is going to fall behind 1-0.

Scottie Barnes was helped off the court to the locker room after Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/HzlZj3vh9I — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2022

Barnes logged 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Game 1, showcasing his all-around abilities. That’s rare impact for a rookie, especially in the postseason. Barnes got extended minutes during the season with OG Anunoby out due to injury, so that’s likely why he continues to start for the Raptors.

If Barnes misses extended time, look for Anunoby and Pascal Siakam to take on more minutes in the coming games. Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. could also see more time if the Raptors decide to play around with lineups assuming Barnes is out for the team.