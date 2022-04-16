 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Scottie Barnes exits Game 1 Saturday vs. 76ers with ankle sprain

Toronto’s rookie could miss more time.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers
Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors saw rookie Scottie Barnes suffer an ankle sprain in Game 1 Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes is an impactful two-way player for the Raptors and if he misses extended time, it’ll be a tough blow for the team who likely is going to fall behind 1-0.

Barnes logged 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Game 1, showcasing his all-around abilities. That’s rare impact for a rookie, especially in the postseason. Barnes got extended minutes during the season with OG Anunoby out due to injury, so that’s likely why he continues to start for the Raptors.

If Barnes misses extended time, look for Anunoby and Pascal Siakam to take on more minutes in the coming games. Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. could also see more time if the Raptors decide to play around with lineups assuming Barnes is out for the team.

More From DraftKings Nation