Full list of tee times for Fourth Round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 RBC Heritage tees off at 7:50 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, SC. We have a full list of tee times.

Harold Varner III waits on the green during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 RBC Heritage, and Harold Varner III holds a one-shot lead over a talented threesome heading to the final 18 holes.

Varner’s -11 leads the -10 of Shane Lowry, Erik van Rooyen, and Patrick Cantlay, who will feature in the final twosomes on Sunday. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Cantlay is the favorite at +360 to take home the trophy, with Lowry +400, Varner +500. and van Rooyen the least likely of those at double-digit under par with an +850 price.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:50 a.m. ESPN+ will pick up coverage at 8:30 a.m. as part of PGA Tour Live, with four feeds following most every shot on the course on Sunday. The Golf Channel (1:00-3:00 p.m.) and CBS (3:00-6:00 p.m.) will carry the cable/over-the-air broadcast until we have a winner.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the RBC Heritage Classic on Sunday.

2022 RBC Heritage Round 4 Tee Times

1:50 PM Harold Varner III Shane Lowry
1:40 PM Erik van Rooyen Patrick Cantlay
1:30 PM Hudson Swafford Matt Kuchar
1:20 PM Sepp Straka Aaron Wise
1:10 PM Tommy Fleetwood Billy Horschel
1:00 PM Jordan Spieth Joel Dahmen
12:50 PM Maverick McNealy Adam Svensson
12:40 PM Ian Poulter Corey Conners
12:25 PM Mito Pereira Joaquin Niemann
12:15 PM Cameron Young Cameron Tringale
12:05 PM Robert Streb Peter Malnati
11:55 AM Wyndham Clark Sungjae Im
11:45 AM Alex Noren Lucas Glover
11:35 AM Kevin Na Troy Merritt
11:25 AM Matthew NeSmith Graeme McDowell
11:15 AM Brendon Todd J.T. Poston
11:00 AM Scott Piercy Adam Hadwin
10:50 AM Jason Kokrak Patton Kizzire
10:40 AM Chad Ramey Adam Long
10:30 AM Cam Davis Doug Ghim
10:20 AM Danny Willett Ben Martin
10:10 AM Branden Grace Daniel Berger
10:00 AM Dylan Frittelli Bill Haas
9:50 AM Collin Morikawa Brian Harman
9:40 AM Brian Gay Tyler Duncan
9:25 AM Pat Perez Doc Redman
9:15 AM Jim Herman Tyrrell Hatton
9:05 AM Si Woo Kim Anirban Lahiri
8:55 AM Webb Simpson Justin Thomas
8:45 AM Sahith Theegala Charl Schwartzel
8:35 AM C.T. Pan Roger Sloan
8:25 AM Denny McCarthy Matthias Schwab
8:15 AM Camilo Villegas Stewart Cink
8:05 AM Henrik Stenson Luke Donald
7:55 AM Joseph Bramlett Brian Stuard
7:50 AM Jonathan Byrd

