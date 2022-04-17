Full list of tee times for Fourth Round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 RBC Heritage, and Harold Varner III holds a one-shot lead over a talented threesome heading to the final 18 holes.
Varner’s -11 leads the -10 of Shane Lowry, Erik van Rooyen, and Patrick Cantlay, who will feature in the final twosomes on Sunday. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Cantlay is the favorite at +360 to take home the trophy, with Lowry +400, Varner +500. and van Rooyen the least likely of those at double-digit under par with an +850 price.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:50 a.m. ESPN+ will pick up coverage at 8:30 a.m. as part of PGA Tour Live, with four feeds following most every shot on the course on Sunday. The Golf Channel (1:00-3:00 p.m.) and CBS (3:00-6:00 p.m.) will carry the cable/over-the-air broadcast until we have a winner.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the RBC Heritage Classic on Sunday.
2022 RBC Heritage Round 4 Tee Times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:50 PM
|Harold Varner III
|Shane Lowry
|1:40 PM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Patrick Cantlay
|1:30 PM
|Hudson Swafford
|Matt Kuchar
|1:20 PM
|Sepp Straka
|Aaron Wise
|1:10 PM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Billy Horschel
|1:00 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Joel Dahmen
|12:50 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|Adam Svensson
|12:40 PM
|Ian Poulter
|Corey Conners
|12:25 PM
|Mito Pereira
|Joaquin Niemann
|12:15 PM
|Cameron Young
|Cameron Tringale
|12:05 PM
|Robert Streb
|Peter Malnati
|11:55 AM
|Wyndham Clark
|Sungjae Im
|11:45 AM
|Alex Noren
|Lucas Glover
|11:35 AM
|Kevin Na
|Troy Merritt
|11:25 AM
|Matthew NeSmith
|Graeme McDowell
|11:15 AM
|Brendon Todd
|J.T. Poston
|11:00 AM
|Scott Piercy
|Adam Hadwin
|10:50 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Patton Kizzire
|10:40 AM
|Chad Ramey
|Adam Long
|10:30 AM
|Cam Davis
|Doug Ghim
|10:20 AM
|Danny Willett
|Ben Martin
|10:10 AM
|Branden Grace
|Daniel Berger
|10:00 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Bill Haas
|9:50 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Brian Harman
|9:40 AM
|Brian Gay
|Tyler Duncan
|9:25 AM
|Pat Perez
|Doc Redman
|9:15 AM
|Jim Herman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|9:05 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Anirban Lahiri
|8:55 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Justin Thomas
|8:45 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Charl Schwartzel
|8:35 AM
|C.T. Pan
|Roger Sloan
|8:25 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|Matthias Schwab
|8:15 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|Stewart Cink
|8:05 AM
|Henrik Stenson
|Luke Donald
|7:55 AM
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brian Stuard
|7:50 AM
|Jonathan Byrd