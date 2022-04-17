Full list of tee times for Fourth Round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 RBC Heritage, and Harold Varner III holds a one-shot lead over a talented threesome heading to the final 18 holes.

Varner’s -11 leads the -10 of Shane Lowry, Erik van Rooyen, and Patrick Cantlay, who will feature in the final twosomes on Sunday. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Cantlay is the favorite at +360 to take home the trophy, with Lowry +400, Varner +500. and van Rooyen the least likely of those at double-digit under par with an +850 price.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:50 a.m. ESPN+ will pick up coverage at 8:30 a.m. as part of PGA Tour Live, with four feeds following most every shot on the course on Sunday. The Golf Channel (1:00-3:00 p.m.) and CBS (3:00-6:00 p.m.) will carry the cable/over-the-air broadcast until we have a winner.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the RBC Heritage Classic on Sunday.