How much will the winner of the RBC Heritage take home in 2022

The RBC Heritage is always the week after The Masters, and the famous lighthouse along the 18th hole provides one of the great finishing challenges anywhere in golf. But as the event is right after a major, the shallow field makes for some pretty pedestrian prize money for those that do make the cut.
While the purse this year is a record $8 million, an increase from the $7.1 million on offer las year. That means the standard 18% check for the winner will be a cool $1,440,000. That’s in addition to a PGA Tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season, a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January in Hawai’i ... and an exemption for the 2023 Masters 51 weeks from now.
Harold Varner III’s -11 leads the -10 of Shane Lowry, Erik van Rooyen, and Patrick Cantlay, after 54 holes. At DraftKings Sportsbook Cantlay is favored at +360 to win, with Lowry +400, Varner +500. and van Rooyen the underdog of the last four at +850.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net:
1. $1,440,000
2. $872,000
3. $552,000
4. $392,000
5. $328,000
6. $290,000
7. $270,000
8. $250,000
9. $234,000
10. $218,000
11. $202,000
12. $186,000
13. $170,000
14. $154,000
15. $146,000
16. $138,000
17. $130,000
18. $122,000
19. $114,000
20. $106,000
21. $98,000
22. $90,000
23. $83,600
24. $77,200
25. $70,800
26. $64,400
27. $62,000
28. $59,600
29. $57,200
30. $54,800
31. $52,400
32. $50,000
33. $47,600
34. $45,600
35. $43,600
36. $41,600
37. $39,600
38. $38,000
39. $36,400
40. $34,800
41. $33,200
42. $31,600
43. $30,000
44. $28,400
45. $26,800
46. $25,200
47. $23,600
48. $22,320
49. $21,200
50. $20,560
51. $20,080
52. $19,600
53. $19,280
54. $18,960
55. $18,800
56. $18,640
57. $18,480
58. $18,320
59. $18,160
60. $18,000
61. $17,840
62. $17,680
63. $17,520
64. $17,360
65. $17,200