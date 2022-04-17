How much will the winner of the RBC Heritage take home in 2022

The RBC Heritage is always the week after The Masters, and the famous lighthouse along the 18th hole provides one of the great finishing challenges anywhere in golf. But as the event is right after a major, the shallow field makes for some pretty pedestrian prize money for those that do make the cut.

While the purse this year is a record $8 million, an increase from the $7.1 million on offer las year. That means the standard 18% check for the winner will be a cool $1,440,000. That’s in addition to a PGA Tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season, a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January in Hawai’i ... and an exemption for the 2023 Masters 51 weeks from now.

Harold Varner III’s -11 leads the -10 of Shane Lowry, Erik van Rooyen, and Patrick Cantlay, after 54 holes. At DraftKings Sportsbook Cantlay is favored at +360 to win, with Lowry +400, Varner +500. and van Rooyen the underdog of the last four at +850.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net:

1. $1,440,000

2. $872,000

3. $552,000

4. $392,000

5. $328,000

6. $290,000

7. $270,000

8. $250,000

9. $234,000

10. $218,000

11. $202,000

12. $186,000

13. $170,000

14. $154,000

15. $146,000

16. $138,000

17. $130,000

18. $122,000

19. $114,000

20. $106,000

21. $98,000

22. $90,000

23. $83,600

24. $77,200

25. $70,800

26. $64,400

27. $62,000

28. $59,600

29. $57,200

30. $54,800

31. $52,400

32. $50,000

33. $47,600

34. $45,600

35. $43,600

36. $41,600

37. $39,600

38. $38,000

39. $36,400

40. $34,800

41. $33,200

42. $31,600

43. $30,000

44. $28,400

45. $26,800

46. $25,200

47. $23,600

48. $22,320

49. $21,200

50. $20,560

51. $20,080

52. $19,600

53. $19,280

54. $18,960

55. $18,800

56. $18,640

57. $18,480

58. $18,320

59. $18,160

60. $18,000

61. $17,840

62. $17,680

63. $17,520

64. $17,360

65. $17,200