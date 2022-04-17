What time is the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Food City Dirt Race

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 17th with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is now 250 laps and used to be held on asphalt and concrete surfaces. For the second year in a row, it will be held on the dirt track in Bristol. Cole Custer claimed the pole position for the Sunday evening race.

Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race. He won the race in 2:43:53 and expectations are that his time will be close to what we will see from this race on a year-to-year basis now.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +350. He is followed by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell (both +800), Logano and Chase Briscoe (both +1200), and Kyle Busch (+1400) as the top-six drivers with the best odds to win the race.