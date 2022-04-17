How to watch NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race via live stream

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race is held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee and the dirt track there. This will be the second time that the Food City Dirt Race will be held on a dirt track. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the race and he won the event in 2:43:53.
Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. He is followed by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell (both +800), Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe (both +1200), and Kyle Busch (+1400) as the top-six drivers with the best odds to win the race. Cole Custer has the pole position and is +3000 to win.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Food City Dirt Race live stream
Date: Sunday, April 17th
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
STARTING LINEUP
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|41
|2
|Christopher Bell
|20
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Justin Haley
|31
|7
|Ty Dillon
|42
|8
|Alex Bowman
|48
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Joey Logano
|22
|11
|Kyle Busch
|18
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|13
|Kurt Busch
|45
|14
|Erik Jones
|43
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|19
|William Byron
|24
|20
|Austin Cindric
|2
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|24
|Harrison Burton
|21
|25
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|27
|Justin Allgaier
|77
|28
|Noah Gragson
|16
|29
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|30
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|31
|Aric Almirola
|10
|32
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|33
|Ross Chastain
|1
|34
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|Josh Williams
|78