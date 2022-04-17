 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports RaptorTough.com Chevrolet) drives into turn three during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on April 9, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race is held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee and the dirt track there. This will be the second time that the Food City Dirt Race will be held on a dirt track. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the race and he won the event in 2:43:53.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. He is followed by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell (both +800), Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe (both +1200), and Kyle Busch (+1400) as the top-six drivers with the best odds to win the race. Cole Custer has the pole position and is +3000 to win.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Food City Dirt Race live stream

Date: Sunday, April 17th
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2022 Food City Dirt Race Starting Lineup

Pos Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 41
2 Christopher Bell 20
3 Tyler Reddick 8
4 Chase Briscoe 14
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Justin Haley 31
7 Ty Dillon 42
8 Alex Bowman 48
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Joey Logano 22
11 Kyle Busch 18
12 Austin Dillon 3
13 Kurt Busch 45
14 Erik Jones 43
15 Chris Buescher 17
16 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
17 Michael McDowell 34
18 Brad Keselowski 6
19 William Byron 24
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 Daniel Suarez 99
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 Todd Gilliland 38
24 Harrison Burton 21
25 Ryan Blaney 12
26 Corey LaJoie 7
27 Justin Allgaier 77
28 Noah Gragson 16
29 J.J. Yeley 15
30 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
31 Aric Almirola 10
32 Kevin Harvick 4
33 Ross Chastain 1
34 Denny Hamlin 11
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Josh Williams 78

