How to watch NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race via live stream

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race is held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee and the dirt track there. This will be the second time that the Food City Dirt Race will be held on a dirt track. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the race and he won the event in 2:43:53.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. He is followed by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell (both +800), Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe (both +1200), and Kyle Busch (+1400) as the top-six drivers with the best odds to win the race. Cole Custer has the pole position and is +3000 to win.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Food City Dirt Race live stream

Date: Sunday, April 17th

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP