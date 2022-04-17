How to watch, what to watch for Gamblers vs. Panthers in Week 1 of 2022 USFL season

Hungry for football? Well, there is a buffet of pigskin available on Sunday as the all new USFL kicks off its opening weekend. Sunday features a triple header, and the action gets underway at Noon between the Michigan Panthers and the Houston Gamblers. You can catch the game on NBC.

The Panthers have one of the league’s few head coaches with a bona fide NFL pedigree, Jeff Fisher. They’re one of the favorites to win the league championship this year with +450 odds from DraftKings.

Former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin will be on the sidelines for the Gamblers. Known for high-flying offenses, Sumlin’s team is expected to run a wide open system with four receivers on the field for most plays.

How to watch Gamblers vs. Panthers

Game date: Sunday, April 17

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Panthers -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline odds: Gamblers +145, Panthers -165

Best bet: Gamblers +145

Sure, they’re the underdogs, but not by a huge margin. The thing to remember about the USFL, especially on opening weekend, is that we just don’t know a lot about how it’s going to look. So go with your gut and make a pick that could pay a decent return.

