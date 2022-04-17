How to watch, what to watch for Stars vs. Breakers in Week 1 of 2022 USFL season

The USFL kicks off its season this weekend with four games on tap. Sunday features a triple header of action, with the Philadelphia Stars versus the New Orleans Breakers sitting in the middle of the buffet. That game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on the USA Network.

The Stars are coached by Bart Andrus, who’s carved out a niche for himself in second-tier football leagues. He’s got NCAA and NFL experience, but Andrus is most recognizable for his work in leagues from NFL Europe to the UFL. At quarterback, the Stars have another minor league regular, Bryan Scott. He won the MVP in The Spring League twice.

On the sidelines for the Breakers is head coach Larry Fedora. As a college coach at Souther Mississippi and North Carolina, Fedora ran a fast-paced spread offense, something he’ll look to bring to the USFL. Under center, he’ll have Kyle Sloter, a former NFL quarterback who got a cup of coffee with the Vikings and others.

How to watch Stars vs. Breakers

Game date: Sunday, April 17

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: Fubo TV, Hulu Live and other online streaming subscription services

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Breakers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline odds: Stars +130, Breakers -150

Best bet: Breakers -2.5

The Breakers look to have the best offense, on paper, in the USFL. We like them to win with some points to spare this weekend.

