How to watch, what to watch for Bandits vs. Maulers in Week 1 of 2022 USFL season

Todd Haley is back on the sidelines, his first pro head coaching gig since 2011, when he was fired by the Kansas City Chiefs during the season. Haley’s spent the last two years as an offensive coordinator on the high school level. Despite that, the Bandits are among the favorites in the USFL. The Bandits have 29 players on the roster who spent time with an NFL team, not necessarily having played in the pros, but at least getting a look. They have a pretty solid quarterback in Jordan Ta’amu, the second player picked in the USFL draft.

After making a career for himself as a running backs coach in the NFL, Kirby Wilson gets his very first shot at a head coaching gig, leading the Maulers. Given his background, it’s worth keeping an eye on Maulers running backs Garrett Groshek and De’Veon Smith. The later had some success in the XFL most recently.

How to watch Bandits vs. Maulers

Game date: Sunday, April 17

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fubo TV

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Bandits -4

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline odds: Bandits -195, Maulers +165

Best bet: Maulers +4

The biggest underdogs in the USFL lineup this weekend, and given all the unknowns, it’s worth taking a flyer on them to get within four points.

