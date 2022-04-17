Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 17

We have a four first round playoff games schedule in the Association Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Kevin Huerter over 12.5 points (+100)

The Hawks are going to need both Huerter and De’Andre Hunter to continue to play well as they are still without John Collins. Huerter had two solid play-in games for Atlanta, scoring 13 points each time on 55% shooting from the field.

The 23-year-old will try to continue that in Game 1 against Miami. In four regular season games against the Heat, Huerter is averaging 14.5 points per game on 46.8% shooting from the field. He’s gone over 12.5 points in three out of those four games and Miami allows the fourth-most points to shooting guards.

Khris Middleton over 5.5 rebounds (-105)

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin their title defense in Round 1 against the Chicago Bulls tonight. Milwaukee will be looking for their trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton to set the tone. Middleton has played well against the Bulls during the regular season, averaging 19 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

In his last three games against the Bulls, Middleton has gone over 5.5 rebounds twice and is averaging 5.7 boards in his last 10 games overall. The Bulls give up their fair share of boards to small forwards, making this another solid play.

Mikal Bridges over 1.5 threes (+120)

Our final player prop bet will be coming from the final game of the night between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns. Suns forward Mikal Bridges will play an integral role in this series on both ends of the floor. The former Villanova standout has shot the ball well in four games this season against the Pelicans at 54.5% from beyond the arc. Out of those four meetings, he’s made at least two or more three-pointers three times.

