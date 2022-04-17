NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, April 17

We have four first round playoff games in the NBA Sunday, with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. ET between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat. Finally, to wrap-up the night, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Max Strus, Heat, $4,200

Strus might fly under the radar in DFS when it comes to value plays as Kevin Huerter is at $4,700 and will be in a ton of lineups. However, do not sleep on Miami’s 26-year-old guard, who has done well against the Atlanta Hawks this season. Strus is averaging 12.5 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 46.2 percent from three-point range.

In their last matchup on April 8, Strus only scored 13.8 fantasy points (eight points, three rebounds). But in the four previous games leading up to that matchup, he was averaging 26.6 fantasy points per game. Atlanta is ranked 18th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season.

Patrick Williams, Bulls, $4,700

For the Bulls to have a chance in their first round series against Milwaukee, they’re going to need Patrick Williams to be a factor on both ends. Williams missed a majority of the season due to injury, but still produced 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 17.6 fantasy points per game.

In his last five games, the former Florida State standout averaged 27.7 fantasy points and scored in double-figures four times. One of those games was against the Bucks, where he recorded 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3pt) and six rebounds (26 fantasy points). Now granted, you should not expect Williams to give you 26-27 fantasy points, but if you can get 20 that will be solid for Game 1.

Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans, $4,400

Nance is worth taking a flier on in today’s DFS slate after the performance he had on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Off the bench, the veteran forward put up a double-double consisting of 14 points and 16 rebounds (45.5 fantasy points). He also recorded four assists in the comeback win.

When it comes to Nance, you aren’t expecting him to score in double figures, but he can definitely be effective on the glass against the Suns, who allow the seventh-most rebounds to power forwards this season.