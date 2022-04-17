Best lineup strategy for Bulls vs. Bucks NBA Showdown

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will continue their division rivalry in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, although the Bulls will want to reverse the results from the regular season series. The Bucks dominated this matchup during the year and will want to make a big statement as they begin their title defense.

There are plenty of stars on display in this matchup, making it the ideal DFS Showdown contest for Sunday’s slate. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($18,900) - You can’t go wrong with the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo averaged 26.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in four regular season games against the Bulls. He’s a proven fantasy producer and should be in line for yet another massive outing to open the playoffs.

Khris Middleton ($14,400) - For those who don’t want to pay up for Antetokounmpo, Middleton is a great secondary play. The shooting guard averaged 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in three games against Chicago this season. He is connecting on 41.4 percent of his triples since the All-Star break, so Middleton could pop off from behind the arc in this game.

FLEX Plays

Brook Lopez ($5,000) - Lopez should have a decent matchup here on the interior and is a nice value add at this price. The center is a key secondary player for Milwaukee’s repeat chances and will get a decent amount of touches in this game. Don’t expect massive numbers, but Lopez is a serviceable big man at this cost.

Coby White ($4,600) - This is a high-upside play as well given the price point. Playoff rotations get shorter, and White will be in that group. He’s going to get heavy minutes and can light up the scoreboard if his shot is going down. The Bucks might focus more on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in this game, opening up some opportunities for White.

Fades

DeMar DeRozan ($10,000) - DeRozan averaged 31.3 points per game in the regular season against the Bucks, so you can bet Milwaukee will throw more defensive attention at the shooting guard. DeRozan will still get his points, but the efficiency might not be there. At this price point, you’re better off going with one of Milwaukee’s stars.

Nikola Vucevic ($9,200) - This is another case of a player who should get his points and rebounds, but the overall efficiency will leave a lot to be desired. Vucevic put up 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in four games against the Bucks, so he’s going to provide a solid floor for production. However, there’s not a ton of upside here to invest in the Bulls big man.

The Outcome

The Bucks should continue to be dominant in this matchup, with the trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday showing out. The Bulls will keep things tight at times, but eventually Milwaukee will pull away at home and start the playoffs with a comfortable win.

Final score: Bucks 118, Bulls 104