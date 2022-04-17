How to watch Sunday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Four games will highlight the Sunday NBA playoff slate as the first round gets underway. Three games will be broadcasted on TNT throughout the day while ABC will have a marquee showdown in the afternoon.

The TNT triple-header will tip off at 1 p.m. ET with Game 1 of the first-round series between the No. 1 Miami Heat and the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks. They’ll come back at 6:30 p.m. ET for the opener featuring the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. the No. 6 Chicago Bulls, and will wrap up at 9 p.m. ET with Game 1 of Western Conference series between the No. 1 Phoenix Suns and the No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The big ABC matchup will be Game 1 of a rivalry showdown in the Eastern Conference as the No. 2 Boston Celtics host the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. ET.

