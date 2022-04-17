How to watch Nets vs. Celtics via live online stream

ABC will host Sunday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics with tip off set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Brooklyn poses as a dangerous out as the seven-seed, especially with Kyrie Irving now able to play games both home and away. The Nets raced past the Cavaliers in a 115-108 victory on Tuesday, a game where both Irving and Durant had double-doubles.

Boston earned the two-seed thanks in large part to its surge following the All-Star break. Jayson Tatum emerged as a fringe MVP candidate late in the season as the Celtics elevated themselves back near the top of the Eastern Conference. They’ll be without forward Robert Williams III for the first few games of the series.